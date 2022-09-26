Thames Water are repairing a water leak on Pages Lane N10 at the roundabout opposite the junction of Creighton Avenue & will involve the use of a temporary directional road closure from the roundabout opposite the junction with Creighton Avenue to Tetherdown.
These works are taking place now and are expected to last for 5 days.
Thames Water are repairing a water leak on Pages Lane N10 in Muswell Hill
Thames Water are repairing a water leak on Pages Lane N10 at the roundabout opposite the junction of Creighton Avenue & will involve the use of a temporary directional road closure from the roundabout opposite the junction with Creighton Avenue to Tetherdown.