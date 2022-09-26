Streets Fest, a one-stop-shop festival for people who are experiencing homelessness or vulnerably housed in Haringey and Islington was held today (Friday 23 September) in Finsbury Park.

Working in partnership with Streets Kitchen, Haringey and Islington Council, the annual event provided people an opportunity to access a wide range of different support services in the same place, on the same day, in a festival themed setting. Services included, drug & alcohol advice, housing advice, education, training and employment support, women’s specific services, as well as service user groups and a wide range of other agencies. Music and food were also available for those who attended to provide a fun and relaxed atmosphere.

Streets Fest also gave practitioners and services, who have kindly volunteered their time, an opportunity to network and form relationships with other services they may not already be working with. It is hoped this will strengthen collaboration between the two boroughs and those who are providing and receiving support.

Team Streets Fest said: “We are delighted to be able to host Streets Fest again this year in Finsbury Park. The aim is to reach those in greatest need, by bringing services outdoors and making them accessible.

“As well as a strong focus on health, there will also be lots of fun, with music, dancing, good food, activities, haircuts and manicures. It is beautiful to see what can be achieved when people come together to support events like this and the noticeable difference it has on people’s well-being. The success of this event relies on the kindness of partner agencies and individuals who give their time to make it happen. We think this is a model that could and should be replicated elsewhere.”