As part of our policing operation following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the roads within the highlighted area will be closed to all vehicles.

The current road closures include roads that encompass Buckingham Palace, Green Park and St James’s Park. There is still access for pedestrians.

+ The following roads – as highlighted – will be closed to vehicles on Sunday, 11 September:

+ The following roads – as highlighted – will be closed to vehicles on Monday, 12 September:

Although we recognise these road closures may cause some inconvenience, they are necessary to ensure the safety of those members of public visiting London and to allow the planned ceremonial events to take place.