Organised by Andreas Papazacharia and Mark Heraklides in memory of their friend Raze and a fundraiser for Cancer Charity, took place at Power League Great Cambridge Road on Sunday 11th September. Over 30 players took part in the match made up of friends and colleagues to raise money for a good cause. All the players involved signed a shirt in memory of Raze. The final result was Green Team 9 Orange Team 2. Over £1000 was raised for the event which is a great achievement.