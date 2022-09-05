We’re pleased to share the proposals for the Enfield Town project with you.

The project proposes a new public square, a sensory garden and improved walking and cycling options.

A pop-up stall will appear at the Market Square in Enfield Town on Friday 9 September from 1pm-4pm, where you’ll have an opportunity to view the proposals and to ask any questions.

A drop-in session will be held at the Library green on Saturday 10 September from 10am-1pm, where you will have the opportunity to chat to us and provide suggestions for the sensory garden located near to Enfield Town Library.

We’d also like to hear your views via a short survey on the proposals and your suggestions for a name for the proposed new public square, at the junction of Little Park Gardens and Church Street (near the Nationwide Building Society).

We’re running a competition to win £300 to spend locally in Enfield Town. To enter you’ll need to submit a name (or names) for the proposed new public square and complete your contact details when prompted.

Click here to find out more about the project, complete the survey and enter our competition: https://letstalk.enfield.gov.uk/enfieldtown…

The closing date is Sunday 25 September at 11.59pm