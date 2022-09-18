President of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, will meet on September 23, at 7.15 pm (Cyprus time) with the Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, on the sidelines of the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations, in New York. Earlier that day, at 4 pm Cyprus time, the President will address the United Nations General Assembly.

According to a written statement by the Director of the Press Office of the President of the Republic, Andreas Iosif, President Anastasiades and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ioannis Kasoulides, during their stay in New York are expected to have meetings with other leaders and officials of states and governments.

The President’s meetings will focus on the Cyprus issue, his initiatives to overcome the impasse concerning resettlement talks, Turkey’s provocative actions in the Eastern Mediterranean region and the lack of will on the part of the Turkish Cypriot side to engage in dialogue, as well as issues such as climate change, the war in Ukraine and regional developments.

In addition, the President of the Republic will host a lunch for the Permanent Representatives of the five Permanent Members of the Security Council, and will also meet with organizations of the diaspora.

Prior to New York, President Anastasiades will be in London on Monday, September 19th, to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey, along with dozens of foreign leaders and heads of state. The President of the Republic will be accompanied by the First Lady, Andri Anastasiades.

From London, President Anastasiades will travel to New York on Tuesday, September 20th.