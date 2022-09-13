Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, will most likely attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on September 19, in London.

The Cyprus News Agency (CNA) has learned that arrangements are already being made for Anastasiades to be one of the many heads of government and state that will be present at the funeral.

Anastasiades is expected to leave Cyprus on September 15 for Athens, where he will attend and address, the next day, a dinner hosted by the Cyprus Union of Shipowners.

Then he will fly to London for the funeral of the Queen and he will leave on September 19 or 20 for New York where he will address the UN General Assembly on September 23. It was scheduled for him to address a dinner of the Cypriot diaspora in London; however, this was cancelled due to the national mourning, following the Queen’s death.

Meanwhile, in the framework of the continuous contacts and the coordination between the governments of Cyprus and Greece it is expected that Athens will brief Nicosia on the deliberations which the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has had with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.