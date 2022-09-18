The President of the Republic, Nicos Anastasiades, will be in London on Monday to attend, at 11 am (local time), at Westminster Abbey, the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, along with dozens of foreign leaders and heads of state. The President of the Republic will be accompanied by the First Lady, Andri Anastasiades.

London is feverishly preparing for the first public funeral since the one for Winston Churchill in 1965. The ceremony is attracting distinguished guests to the British capital. Kings, heads of state and government and other dignitaries from around the world are beginning to flock to London ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Among them, US President, Joe Biden, who arrived on Saturday night accompanied by his wife Jill, France President, Emmanuel Macron, the Presidents of the European Commission and European Council, Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, respectively, Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, Naruhito, Emperor of Japan.

Westminster Abbey, where the funeral will take place at 11am (local time, 1pm Cyprus time) on Monday, can accommodate 2,000 people.

Police security measures are tight, stricter than those for the 2012 Olympics held in London.