President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades, accompanied by his spouse Andri, arrived in New York city for the 77th United Nations General Assembly.

The President is set to deliver his speech before the GA on September 23rd. This is the last time the President is speaking before the UNGA as his tenure comes to an end next February.

In the framework of the Assembly he will meet with heads of states and governments.

A press release by the Presidency says that Tuesday afternoon the President will head to the headquarters of the UN for the opening of the session and will watch the speech by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

President Anastasiades will also attend a reception hosted by Guterres for the heads of states who participate in the GA. Later today he will meet Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vučić and the Cardinal Secretary of State of Vatican City, Pietro Parolin.