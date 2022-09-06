Officers from the Children and Young People Team lent their support to the Fit, Fed and Read Festival and Celebration Day, organised by Herts Sports Partnership.

PCSOs Neil Carter, Saphron Day, Dawn Jeffery and Kelly Stiles, PCs Ian Bates, Shaun Hill and Dean Sanderson and Sergeant Pete Kendall attended the event which aims to counter the triple inequalities of holiday hunger, social isolation and inactivity faced by some of Hertfordshire’s most vulnerable and disadvantaged young people.

They provided role plays and showed the children police kits and vehicles at Hatfield Sports Village last on Thursday 25 August.

PCSO Neil Carter said: “We work closely with other agencies to help bridge the gap of social inequality and help local vulnerable and disadvantaged children and their families across Hertfordshire.

The Children and Young People Team support many police projects across Hertfordshire, such as Mini Police which helps to address policing priorities, increase confidence, and reduce perceived barriers between police and young people. They also work with young offenders to divert and prevent them from escalating within the criminal justice system.

The Families First team provide a multi-agency approach to providing children and their families with support when problems begin to occur in family life and applies to any problem or need that the family cannot deal with on their own, find out more on their website