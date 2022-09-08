Officers need to trace Sofiane Oultaf, 27, who frequents Lewisham but has links to Enfield and Brent.

In February 2022, a large number of stolen mobile phones were recovered at an address in Lewisham, with an estimated value of more than £200,000.

Oultaf was identified as a suspect and attempts have been made to arrest him; at this time these efforts have been unsuccessful.

Anyone who knows of Oultaf’s whereabouts, or has information that could assist police, is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 3121/05Sep.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.