Please be aware that between 10pm and 5am tonight Thursday 1 September, the A406 Bowes Road will be fully closed eastbound at the junction with Wilmer Way.

There will be no access from Wilmer Way to the A1110 Bowes Road westbound. This is because Transport for London (TfL) will be resurfacing the road.

You are advised to plan ahead, leave more time for your journey and follow the signed diversions.

Bus routes 34, 184 and 232 will also be affected by the works. To board route 184, please use bus stops on Brownlow Road and to board routes 34 and 232, please use bus stops on Bowes Road near Pymmes Road.

For the latest information on how roads are operating in your area visit the TfL website at: https://tfl.gov.uk/traffic/status/…

To plan a journey using public transport use the TfL journey planner here: https://tfl.gov.uk/