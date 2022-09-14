On Sunday, 11th September 2022, Deacon Panteleimon Maxfield was ordained to the Holy Priesthood at the Church of The 318 Godbearing Fathers of Nicaea & John the Baptist in Shrewsbury, England. His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas presided during Matins and concelebrated the Divine Liturgy. At the end of the Divine Liturgy, Fr. Timothy Pearce, priest-in-charge of the Church of the Three Hierarchs & St Cybi in Wales, was also elevated by the Archbishop to the rank of Oeconomos. Among those concelebrating was the Revd Protopresbyter Fr Stephen Maxfield, Revd Protopresbyter Pancratios Sanders, Revd Protopresbyter Christodoulos Fyles, Archdeacon Dr Georgios Tsourous and Deacon Symeon Menne. The truly joyous day concluded with a hospitable reception honouring the wonderful event in the life of the Church.



Photo courtesy: Alexios Gennaris