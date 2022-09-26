On the streets the residents of Astromeritis area – Protesting for barbed wire

25 September 2022, Dialogos portal

A protest demonstration against the installation of barbed wire and gates along the Buffer Zone in the Astromeriti area took place.

The aim of the protesters is for the Government to review the policy of constructing barbed wire as a measure to stop illegal immigrants, and to adopt a more effective policy.

The Anti-Wire Mesh Initiative Group, in collaboration with Local Community Councils and organised groups in the area symbolically closed the main road to Troodos at the Akaki packing station at 10:30 a.m and protested with banners, placards and diggers.

They demand that the government immediately remove the barbed wire and review its decision.