Celtic hero Neil Lennon suffers Omonia Europa League nightmare in group stage opener

The former Celtic boss welcomed FC Sheriff to Cyprus as his men looked to get off to a flying start following a stunning play-off win over Gent but they went down 3-0 on matchday one.

Neil Lennon suffered a Europa League nightmare as Omonia Nicosia kicked off their group stage campaign.

The former Celtic boss welcomed FC Sheriff to Cyprus as his men looked to get off to a flying start following a stunning play-off win over Gent. However, they found themselves behind after just two minutes with the visitors silencing the home support very early on. Ibrahim Akanbi Rasheed was the man to open the scoring.

Ten minutes into the second half Iyayi Believe Atiemwen netted from the spot to push the visitors further ahead with Mouhamed Diop hitting a third and game winning goal with less than 15 minutes to play. Ex-Celtic defender Adam Matthews played the full 90 minutes of the defeat.

There was another big result in the Europa League section with Real Sociedad defeating Manchester United at Old Trafford on matchday one. Brais Mendez was the hero for the Spanish side as he netted from the penalty spot just before the hour mark.

AEK Larnaca conceded a last-minute winner to lose 1-2 in their home clash with Stade Rennais.

The Rennes-based club went ahead via a brilliant long shot from centre half Arthur Theate, with the ball deflecting off the right post and into the net (29′).

The yellow-greens equalised soon after, thanks to a cross from right back Roberto Rosales which was headed in from close range by midfielder Oier (33′).

The match looked destined for a draw when substitute Lorenz Assignon met a cross from Kamal-Deen Sulemana on the volley, smacking it with the outside of his foot into the goal (90+4′) to secure the win.

Apollon Limassol recorded an away 0-0 stalemate against FC Vadus in the opening game of the Europa Conference League group stage.