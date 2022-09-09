Olympiacos have been handed a heartbreaking defeat after conceding in the dying minutes against FC Nantes, opening their Europa League campaign with a disappointing loss.

The Greek champions fell 2-1 away to Nantes on Friday morning in the first matchday of the Europa League group stage.

The French side broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute after two passes allowed Mostafa Mohamed to go one-on-one with the goalkeeper, as the forward expertly slotted the ball into the bottom right.

The Piraeus side managed to equalise after a corner delivery from winger Pep Biel deflected off Nantes midfielder Samuel Moutoussamy (50′) and into the goal.

With minutes of play left, midfielder Ludovic Blas delivered a cross which was powerfully headed into the bottom right by winger Evann Guessand from just outside the penalty spot (90+3′), giving Nantes the victory.