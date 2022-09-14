Welwyn Garden City 1-2 New Salamis

The reds from North London travelled the short distance up the A1 to Welwyn for their first ever match in the FA Trophy whose final will be played at Wembley in May.

The match was a fiesty competitive match from the first whistle to the last. Three penalties and wonder strike and an outstanding second half performance from New Salamis saw them progress into the 2nd Qualifying round.

Welwyn were awarded the first penalty of the match in the 30th minute when Junior Luke was adjudged to have fouled the Welwyn winger Cheyce Grant, Josh Hutchinson hit a low hard shot but Eman Olajide made a great save.

Welwyn were to go ahead on the 40th minute from a corner which was touched home by, Jeddah Johnson 1-0.

However Salamina struck back very quickly when Elijah Ogunseye was fouled in the box. Penalty No.2. Pap stepped up and equalised for 1-1.

3 minutes later Salamina were awarded a second penalty when Derek Asamoah was fouled clean through on goal. The Ex Salamina keeper Charlie Crowley was lucky to escape with a yellow card.

Pap stepped up again but dispatched his penalty over the bar.

The second half saw Salamina dominate. Taff was electric all match and carved a chance for himself beating three Welwyn defenders but firing wide.

Salamina went ahead from the effervescent Derek Asamoah with a thunderbolt strike from 30yards out after he skipped past two defenders. To make it 2-1.

Then he had another goal disallowed for offside when he was clearly on.

Salamina ran out 2-1 winners and will play either Gorleston or Coggleshall Town at home on the 24th September.

NEXT HOME MATCH –

Vs GRAYS ATHLETIC

17th SEPTEMBER 2022

7.45pm kick off At Haringey Borough FC,White Hart Lane, London N17 7PJ