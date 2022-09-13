A murder investigation has been launched in Brent after a 67-year-old man died in hospital after an alleged assault.

Police were made aware by the London Ambulance Service at 16:20hrs on Friday, 9 September that a man had been taken to hospital after an incident in Abbey Industrial Estate in Alperton.

A crime scene was put in at the scene and officers attended the hospital where Peter Marecheau, aged 67, was being treated for a life-threatening head injury. He died in hospital on Monday, 12 September.

His next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers. A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday, 12 September. He is currently in custody.

The investigation is being led by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 4804/09Sep. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.