A second teenager remains critically ill in hospital.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command is leading the investigation – he said: “This is a highly worrying incident that has left one young man dead and another fighting for his life in hospital. My thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends at this difficult time.



“I also want to reassure them and the wider community that my team and I are working around the clock to establish exactly what has happened and who is responsible. I would ask anyone who witnessed this incident or may have information that could help our investigation to please get in touch with us and share what you know.

“I am aware of reports saying that about a hundred people, armed with weapons were involved. While I would stress that our investigation is in its very early stages, this information does not appear to be wholly accurate. We know a significant number of people were caught up in this incident but not necessarily directly involved or armed with weapons.”

Police were called at 00:09hrs on Sunday, 4 September police were called to reports of a disturbance involving a large number of people in Lichfield Road, E3.

Officers attended and became aware of two males with stab wounds.

Medics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended.

Both males were taken to an east London hospital.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, one of the males – who is believed to be aged 17 – was pronounced dead at 01:54hrs.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The second male – who is believed to be 18 – remains in a critical condition.

An investigation is under way but at this early stage, no arrests have been made.

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has captured footage or images, should call the Major Incident Room on 0208 345 3715, giving the reference Operation Wildcast.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.