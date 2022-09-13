Murat Zyazikov, former President of the Russian Republic of Ingushetia, is appointed as new Russian Ambassador in Cyprus, according to a decree by the Russian President published in the official website by the Kremlin.

He will succeed Stanislav Osadchiy who served as Ambassador of the Russian Federation in Cyprus since 2013.

The 65 year old new Ambassador has studied history and law and served in key positions related to state security especially in the Caucasus for the KGB initially and after the dissolution of the Soviet Union for the FSB as deputy director in the Astrakhan region, according to his official curriculum.

He has served in positions, in close cooperation with President Putin, as President of the Republic of Ingushetia in the Russian North Caucasus from in 2002 to 2008, while until 2012 he was adviser to the President on Cossack issues and since October 2012 he was deputy plenipotentiary representative of the President in the Central Sector of Russia.