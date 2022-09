A minor earthquake with its epicentre in the eastern Akroriti area, south of Limassol, was reported at 9.17 am (local time) on Sunday.

As Sylvana Pilidou on behalf of Cyprus Seismological Centre posted on twitter “this morning, at 9:17 local time, a micro-earthquake of size M2.7, with a focal depth of 10km, was felt by some residents of the city of Limassol, with epicenter in the eastern Akrotiri area, 7km south of the city of Limassol