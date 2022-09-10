President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, reiterates Europe’s support towards Cyprus today, in a Twitter post, at the aftermath of he official visit in the country on Friday.

“The future can only be decided by us working side by side. Together”, says Metsola in the post, adding that “Europe stands with Cyprus”. She goes on saying that “the only way forward must be peace and reunification”, while she declares that the future “is full of possibility”.

Metsola met on Friday with President Anastasiades, the House President, Annita Demetriou, and the Mayor of Famagusta. She also attended a special plenary session of the House of Representatives, following which she visited the green line and met with Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot youth.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results.