“Tonight every member of the Metropolitan Police Service joins the nation in mourning the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

“On their behalf, I send my deepest condolences to the entire Royal Family, as well as all those who have been affected personally by Her Majesty’s death.

“I, like every officer in the Metropolitan Police Service, swore an oath to Her Majesty and for us all that is the greatest honour.

“I know Her Majesty’s lifetime of public service will continue to inspire generations to come.”