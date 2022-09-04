Sheku Konteh, 35 [29.12.86] of Netherfield, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire appeared at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday 26 August where he was sentenced to nine years’ in prison for two counts of rape.

On Saturday 8 December 2018, the 19-year-old female victim had travelled from northern England to London to attend a concert.

After the event, she went to a pub and in the early hours of Saturday 8 December 2018 she found herself lost in Hackney.

It was at this point that she was approached by Konteh who suggested that she sleep at the address where he was staying. The victim agreed.

During the night, the victim awoke to find Konteh raping her. This happened twice, and the second time it happened the victim fled the address and sought help from a nearby train station.

Detectives conducted intensive enquiries to identify Konteh and he was arrested in May 2019.

He was charged in July 2021 and following a three-day trial at Wood Green Crown Court, he was convicted of both counts on Thursday 5 May 2022.

At sentencing, the judge noted that the victim had placed her trust in him on the night, which was sadly misplaced, and the effect of these offences on her had been devastating and long-lasting.

Investigating officer DC Matthew Cooksey said,: “Konteh had one aim in mind when he was prowling the streets of Hackney at 2am; finding a vulnerable woman to rape. He is clearly a threat to women and I am pleased that the jury recognised this and this dangerous man will now be behind bars for a significant time.”

PC Elizabeth Staff, who also worked on the case, said: “I would like to commend the victim for her bravery in both coming forward and committing to attend court more than three-and-a-half years after the attack. We are working hard to prevent violence against women and to place the dangerous offenders who target women before the courts.”

A Sexual Harm Prevention Order was also imposed on Sheku Konteh as part of the sentence, which will take effect when he is released from prison. The conditions of this require him to not be in the company of any female not known to him who is intoxicated or appears to be intoxicated, and to not enter into any intimate relationship unless this conviction has been disclosed to the partner by the police.