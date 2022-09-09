Do you recognise this man?

Officers investigating an assault against a member of rail staff at Holborn station are today releasing this CCTV image in connection.

At 10.05am on Thursday 25 August, the victim challenged a man for pushing through the ticket barriers behind another passenger.

The man began to shout abuse at the victim, swearing at him and using threatening language.

He then said, ‘I’m going to do something that will make you mad’, before throwing a plastic bag containing bottles of wine towards the victim’s head. The victim held up his hand and the bottles hit him, causing a cut on his thumb.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 168 of 25/08/22.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.