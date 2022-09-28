A man who sexually abused two little girls after luring them into a disused garage in Hackney has been jailed following an investigation by specialist detectives.

Huseyin Berk, also known as Alex, 45 (20.11.76), of Amhurst Park, Hackney, was found guilty on Wednesday, 29 June following a trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court of two counts of sexual assault by penetration against a girl aged under 13 involving one of the victims, and one count of the same charge involving the other victim.

On Friday, 23 September Berk was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment and handed a placed on the Sexual Offenders Register for life.

Police were contacted by a relative of the victims in November 2018 after they confided that Berk, who lived in the same area, had taken them into a disused garage and sexually assaulted them on a number of occasions between April and October.

He had approached them as he walked his dog when the girls were playing outside. He told them ‘bad things would happen’ if they told anyone what was going on.

Detectives specialising in sexual offences involving children led the complex investigation into Berk, who was arrested in November 2018 and charged in August 2021.

Detective Constable Kevin Flynn, who led the investigation, said: “Berk has been jailed for a significant period of time after being convicted of assaulting two young girls, and he is an obvious danger to children, I am glad he has been brought to account. I sincerely hope the sentence handed down brings them both a measure of comfort and closure.”

PC Sol Bhugaloo, an officer specially trained to support victims of serious sexual assault (SOIT Officer), who supported the victims and their family throughout the investigation said: “These two young girls showed tremendous strength and courage coming forward. It is my sincere hope that the bravery shown by the victims in this case will encourage all victims of sexual violence of any kind to speak to investigators. You will receive dedicated support from specially trained officers such as myself, you will be listened to and heard.”