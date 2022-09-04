At 02:02hrs on Sunday, 4 September police were called to Kensington High Street, W14 following reports of a firearms discharge.

Officers attended and carried out a search of the area.

They found a man – believed to be in his 20s – with gunshot wounds and provided emergency first aid until the arrival of the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

The man was taken to a central London hospital where he died at 05:32hrs.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command have launched an investigation.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

At this early stage anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC giving the reference 824/04SEP.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.