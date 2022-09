A man who was arrested in Westminster Hall on Friday, 16 September, has been charged.

Muhammad Khan, 28, (8/5/94) of Barleycorn Way, Tower Hamlets was charged on Saturday, 17 September, with an offence under Section 4A of the Public Order Act; behaviour intending to cause alarm, harassment or distress.

He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 19 September.