A man has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation being led by the Met’s War Crimes Team, which is part of the Counter Terrorism Command.

A man in his 40s was arrested in Newcastle earlier today, Wednesday, 7 September, on suspicion of offences contrary to Section 51 of the International Criminal Court Act 2001. He was taken into police custody.

As part of the investigation, which was also supported by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North East, an address in the Newcastle area was searched by officers.

The arrest follows a referral made to the Met’s War Crimes Team in January 2021, and relates to alleged war crimes committed during the Liberian Civil War in the 1990s and early 2000s.

+ The Met Police War Crimes Team, which sits within the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command, has national responsibility for investigating and bringing to justice anyone who may fall under the UK’s jurisdiction and who is suspected of committing war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide or torture anywhere in the world.

Their investigations often require enquiries to be made, and evidence to be recovered from overseas, so they are often very complex and lengthy.

All allegations of war crimes referred to the War Crimes Team are considered, assessed and dealt with in line with the War Crimes/Crimes Against Humanity referral guidelines, which are jointly agreed with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

