The new academic year starts with positive attitude and creativity.

The Bishop Vissarion Kokliotis from the Greek Community and Church in Margate recently conducted the blessing for the beginning of the new academic year at the Maidstone Greek School https://www.maidstonegreekschool.co.uk/.

The chair of the Greek Orthodox Community of the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary Mr George Kasapi attended the Service.

Father Vissarion conveyed the wishes of his Eminence Archbishop Nikitas.