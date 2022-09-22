A recent significant achievement for Georgia Koulermou ! Her unique technique, which bridges NAC sparing mastectomy and breast reduction, was recently awarded at The London Breast Meeting 2022. The method is considered an innovation within the field as, up to date, no other technique could minimise the complications of NAC necrosis and shape deformities in large and ptotic breasts.

Dr Georgia Koulermou is a certified cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon, with a particular interest in breast reconstruction. She graduated from the Medical School of the University of Athens, where she performed her surgical training specialising in plastic surgery. In addition, she was awarded her Doctorate in Medicine from the University of Athens, with the title of “Epidemiological study of skin melanoma in Greece”. In 1993, upon completing her specialisation in plastic surgery, she returned to Cyprus, and worked at the Plastic Surgery Department of “Archbishop Makarios” Hospital in Nicosia. From 1996 onwards, she became the Director of the Plastic Surgery Clinic and Burns Unit of the “Archbishop Makarios” Hospital in Nicosia, a position that she held until November of 2017. Since then, she is an active Plastic Surgeon, working in the private sector.

Dr Koulermou has more than 300 published articles at international magazines and lectures as an invited speaker at conferences. She has presented a vast number of clinical and research work that pertains to burn disease and breast reconstruction after mastectomy and skin melanoma