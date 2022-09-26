Islington Council is today (Monday, 26 September) announcing a £10 million investment programme that allows local people to help shape the transformation of shared spaces on estates across the borough.

Through the Thriving Neighbourhoods programme, local people will be able to suggest changes and improvements in their area, with the council funding and implementing the approved projects.

The three-year programme is part of the council’s broader efforts to ensure that everyone in the borough has a place to call home that is secure, decent and genuinely affordable, and supports the council’s drive to empower communities to make decisions about their local area.

Thriving Neighbourhoods, which contributes to the council’s mission to create a more equal borough, will allow local people to put forward their ideas for improving shared spaces on estates. These might include:

Bike storage facilities

Improved play facilities, such as equipment for children with disabilities

New and improved recycling bins, with disabled access

Outdoor gyms

New outdoor seating areas where communities can come together

Improved landscaping to make estates more attractive and environmentally-friendly

Improved security

An online form for local people and groups to submit their Thriving Neighbourhoods ideas is currently live and will remain open for five weeks, closing on Monday, 31 October.

Cllr Una O’Halloran, Islington Council’s Executive Member for Homes and Communities, said: “Everyone in our borough deserves a place to call home that is decent, secure and genuinely affordable, and investing in shared spaces is at the heart of this.

“Through Thriving Neighbourhoods, we’re investing £10 million in improving shared spaces across our borough, to empower local people to make a positive difference and feel proud of where they live.

“We want to turn your great ideas into a reality. If you feel that your estate playground could benefit from a revamp, that your community needs more bike parking and storage, or that your recycling facilities need an upgrade, then this is your opportunity to get involved and let us know.”

All ideas will be considered by the Thriving Neighbourhoods team and Cllr O’Halloran, with final decisions set to be announced in January 2023 and the first projects being delivered in spring 2023.

Local people can find out more about the programme by visiting the council’s website, or by emailing [email protected]

