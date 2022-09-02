The Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Tourism has created a programme of various handicrafts and enogastronomy workshops taking place at Larnaka region villages and at the new Multispace of Creativity and Culture in the city centre. Workshops are all free of charge and offer a great opportunity to watch the local traditions in action, or to try your own hand at one of the folkloric crafts. Included in the programme are workshops for: pottery, jewellery making, growing and storing herbs, dessert preparation, cheese making, honey and bee-themed activities, embroidery, weaving, basketry and more. Some villages also offer a free guided tour of the community as part of the experience.

Workshops are running until December 2022 with prior booking required. Bookings can be made via the contact details on each workshop on the ‘Heartland of Legends’ website where you can find the full programme.

Radisson Blu Larnaka International Marathon

Runners of all levels can take part in the scenic Radisson Blu Larnaka International Marathon, the official marathon of Larnaka, with seven different races for all ages and abilities, including: marathon, half marathon, road races, fun race, corporate race and MacDonald’s Kids Race.

This popular, family-friendly event takes place on 20 November and hosts over 10,000 runners annually from 82 different countries – who flock to the city to run a coastal route that takes in the salt lakes and flamingos alongside the iconic palm trees and ancient ruins that Larnaka is known for.

There is an early bird 50% discount available up until 31 August with the half marathon priced at €25 and the full marathon at €30 per person. There is also a 10k for €20 and 5k for €15. Children can also take part in a 1k race for €8, or for free in the MacDonald’s Kids Race.

The day time temperature in Larnaka in November is around 17°C (63°F) but can climb to 22°C (72°F), making it ideal for running. The city has plenty of varied hotel accommodation, and combining a running event with a family holiday can be a great option for keen runners.

For more information visit www.larnakaregion.com