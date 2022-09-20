KOPA Vets is Back.
Friday 30 September at Haringey Borough FC
KLN look to retain their crown as Vets champions that they gained last July. Kicking off at 7pm, KOPA players from the past will come together to compete and enjoy an evening of football followed by a presentation and social in the club bar.
Teams from our July tournament will be going again;
KLN FC
Omonia FC
Pantel FC
Komi Kebir FC
There is space for more teams and if you’re interested please contact Kypros Kyprianou, Jack Markou or Mario Michael or email [email protected]