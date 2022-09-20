Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides continues in New York his bilateral meetings with counterparts from Ukraine, Armenia and Egypt, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. EU Foreign Ministers also met on Monday afternoon in New York, under EU High Representative Josep Borrell, and exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine while assessing the coordinated response of the European Union.

According to diplomatic sources, the Greek side informed the Foreign Ministers about Turkish provocations and in particular recent statements made by Turkish President Erdogan.

Earlier, the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Cyprus held a series of meetings, including with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba.

“We reiterated our solidarity and undivided support for Ukraine and its people,” said Kasoulides. Kuleba thanked Cyprus for the support it has shown to Ukraine.

“We agree that Russia must not be allowed to undermine European unity and stability. We also discussed our bilateral cooperation and further EU measures aimed at ending Russian aggression” Kouleba added.

Kasoulides also met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and discussed the consequences of Azerbaijan’s attack on Armenia as well as violations of international humanitarian law.

The Cypriot Foreign Minister then met with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry and reaffirmed the strategic value of the vital partnership between Israel and Egypt.

“During the meeting, the next steps in the main pillars of our Bilateral, Trilateral and Multilateral engagement were determined,” Kasoulides underlined.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister assured his Cypriot counterpart of the deep relationship between Cyprus and Egypt and assured of continuous coordination on regional and international issues of common interest.

The Cypriot Foreign Minister also met with the Executive Director of the American Jewish Committee David Harris and thanked him for the friendship between the two countries. “I am delighted to meet David Harris, a true friend of Cyprus and its cause for three decades. His significant contribution to a strategic partnership of Cyprus and Greece with Israel and the USA was remarkable. We can never thank him enough for his commitment to our ‘friendship’.” he wrote on Twitter.

Harris also posted a message on Twitter and wrote to Kasoulides in Greek “Thank you very much” adding that “for me, being close to Cyprus means that I am close to a country with shared democratic values, with a commitment to the security of the East Med, with a key role in the Cyprus-Greece-Israel strategic triamgle and a huge challenge in dealing with the aggression and threats of Turkey”.