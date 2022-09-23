Join Made by Tottenham and shape the future of the Creative Enterprise Zone 🎨
Made by Tottenham is looking for Advisory Board Members to drive the vision and strategy of the Haringey Creative Enterprise Zone programme, develop its future legacy and ensure the creative community is supported.
Deadline is 30th September.
Read more and apply below:
https://madebytottenham.com/…/join-the-made-by…
Join Made by Tottenham and shape the future of the Creative Enterprise Zone
