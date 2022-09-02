British chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Jamie Oliver is expected to travel to Thessaloniki, Greece, to film a new travel documentary series.

Thessaloniki is the only Greek city designated a UNESCO Creative City for Gastronomy, and just recently, it was included in Time magazine’s top 50 destinations in the world for gastronomy.

Jamie’s new book ONE: Simple One-Pan Wonders, is out today, 1 September.

The cookbook is packed full of dishes that deliver big on flavour with minimum fuss. From speedy 15-minute meals to low and slow dishes that let the oven do all the hard work, there are brilliant ideas for batch cooking and clever shortcuts to family favourites we all love to eat but don’t always have the time to make.

Jamie’s One-Pan Wonders is the solution for anyone who loves delicious food but hates washing up.