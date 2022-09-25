Statements by the General Secretary of AKEL S.Stefanou:

It would be a surprise if something were to arise on the Cyprus problem

21 September 2022, “Haravgi” newspaper

The General Secretary of AKEL does not expect anything to come up in relation to the Cyprus problem and it will be a surprise to him if any result comes out of the Anastasiades-Guterres meeting, AKEL’s General Secretary Stefanos Stefanou noted on ‘Astra’ radio station. Besides, he said, the meeting between Anastasiades and the Secretary General of the UN A.Guterres will have a formal character. He pointed out that to have developments, you have to create the preconditions and noted that neither the government, nor the President of the Republic have done anything for any development to occur at the meeting with the UN Secretary General.

Since 2017 there has been a stalemate on the Cyprus problem, the General Secretary of AKEL added, and the Greek Cypriot side is considered equally responsible by the international community for this stalemate. Four whole years were lost and while Akinci was in the leadership of the Turkish Cypriot community, he said, the President of the Republic never took any initiatives to break the deadlock. We are now confronted with a tough leader, Mr. Tatar, while the Secretary General of the UN himself is pessimistic to such an extent that the international community does not believe that the two sides have the political will to move forward to solve the Cyprus problem.

It is the responsibility of the President, S.Stefanou said, adding that we should not expect others to take initiatives to break the stalemate. He recalled that AKEL submitted a specific proposal in this direction to the President, but Anastasiades threw it in the bin.