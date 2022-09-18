The Minister of Energy of Israel, Karine Elharrar, will visit Cyprus on Monday, September 19th, the Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry, Natasa Pilides, told CNA, asked to confirm Israeli reports.

Pilides further said that the visit takes place “in the context of our established dialogue on Yishai”, an israeli natural gas reservoir that borders the Aphrodite gas field in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.

Earlier, CNA reported that according to the Israeli daily business newspaper Calcalist, which cites unnamed reliable sources, Elharrar will propose a new framework for resolving the dispute with Cyprus over the Aphrodite field. More specifically, it said that the Israeli Minister will propose to Cyprus to take over the 10% of the field, which the Israeli side considers to be its own, in return for monetary compensation.