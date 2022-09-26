Islington will celebrate Black History Month in October with exciting free events for all, to celebrate the many contributions and achievements of the Black diaspora and communities that have enriched lives in Islington and across the country.

From poetry and spoken word recitals, and Windrush-inspired theatre, to group cycling sessions and even conversational events about Black experiences of healthcare and wellbeing – there is something for everyone.

The programme of events will include:

Black History Month Launch event, Saturday 1 October 1.30 – 4.30pm at Caxton House, 129 St John’s Way. There will be a selection of local Black-owned businesses running stalls, as well as guest speakers with a focus on empowering the Black community.

Poetry and Spoken Word from Afrika and the Caribbean with the House of Amau, Saturday 1 October 2-4pm at Central Library.

Go Africa Festival of Arts, 4 October 10am-4pm, 5 October 10am-9pm at Islington Town Hall. This is a two-day festival of arts focused on ‘IDENTITY’, showcasing African artwork, including textiles, literature, and fashion photography.

Windrush Inspired Performance in Caledonian Park Amphitheatre, Saturday 8 October, 2-3pm.

Apartheid and Me: Storytelling and drawing, Saturday 8 October 10.30am-12.30pm at Central Library. Join author and storyteller, Monica Clarke, as she reads from her children’s book Apartheid and Me.

In Conversation with Healthcare Professionals, Thursday 20 October 6-7.30pm at Islington Town Hall. An insightful in-conversation event with three local healthcare professionals.

For more information and for the full list of events happening throughout the month, go to the Black History Month 2022 events listing page on the IslingtonLife website.

Cllr Roulin Khondoker, Islington Council’s Executive Member for Equalities, Culture and Inclusion, said: “Black History Month is a time to celebrate the diversity of our borough and Islington’s rich Black history. I encourage everyone to come along to an event to learn, pay respect and to enjoy Black culture.

“We are committed to challenging inequality wherever we find it. We will confront the realities of structural racism and injustice, and help people overcome the multiple barriers they face, as we create a more equal Islington for all.”

“We know that learning about Black history and culture must not just be confined to a single month in October. We have a brilliant Black History 365 Programme which provides learning and celebrates Black history and culture all year-round. I do hope everyone will get involved in events throughout Black History Month and with our wider Black History 365 events