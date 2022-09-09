Bicommunal group RUNITE, invites people to an International Day of Peace run across Nicosia within the walls, that will pass by some major streets of the old part of the town.

According to a press release by Home for Cooperation, the event aims to mark the International Day of Peace, celebrated each year on September 21.

The event, it said, is not a race nor is it competitive in nature and is open to all runners from all communities and corners of Cyprus. A distance of 6-7 km will be covered on both sides of the capital, it added.

RUNITE is a group of runners from both communities of the island who have organised several running events in different parts of Cyprus, it said.

The start and finish are at the Home for Cooperation. Drinks will be offered at the end.

Those interested in participating are reminded to carry their IDs with them to cross the Ledra and Ledra Palace crossings.

The event will start a 5pm on Wednesday, September 21.

For more information: facebook/Runite Nicosia