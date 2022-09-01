International aeronautical exercise south of Limassol with the participation of a French frigate

Photograph: WALLACE WOON

An international small-scale aeronautical cooperation exercise with the code name «CYP/FRA-03/2022» took place on August 31 in the maritime region south of Limassol, in the framework of the presence in the region of a frigate of the French navy.

According to a press release of the National Guard General Staff, the exercise was designed by the General Staff’s Navy Command, in cooperation with the French navy. Offshore patrol vessel IOANNIDES, patrol ships TSOMAKIS, AMMOCHOSTOS, GEORGIOU, E/P AW-139 of the Navy Command and the French frigate FS LANGUEDOC (D-653) participated.

The press release said that the exercise took place in the framework of the international cooperation which the National Guard has developed with the armed forces of friendly countries, according to the Defence Ministry directives, and is considered to be very beneficial as it gives the opportunity to the staff of the National Guard navy units to exercise with their counterparts in the French navy, promoting in this way the level of the training, the interoperability and highlighting the excellent relations between the two countries’ armed forces.