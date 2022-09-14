Meeting of Andreas Mavroyiannis with the Cyprus Family Planning Association

13 September 2022, Andreas Mavroyiannis press release

Independent candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Andreas Mavroyiannis, had a meeting today with a delegation from the Cyprus Family Planning Association (CFPA).

During the meeting, A. Mavroyiannis had the opportunity to learn about the multifaceted activities of the specific NGO in relation to young people’s sexual rights, health and education.

More specifically, in the constructive dialogue that subsequent5ly developed, the issue of young people’s sexual education was raised, with the ultimate goal of youth being able to form healthy relationships. At the same time, special reference was made to the need to offer youth-friendly sexual health services.

Views were also exchanged on issues such as the active participation of young people in the processes and decision-making centres on issues of concern to them and the elaboration of a comprehensive family and demographic policy.

In his statements following the discussion, Andreas Mavroyiannis expressed his satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting and congratulated the Association for its contribution to the country’s social life.

Andreas Mavroyiannis also encouraged the further exchange of views, whilst point out that with the Association’s help, positions will be elaborated and formulated for his election Program, which will serve the issues that were discussed on the agenda.