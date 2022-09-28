On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Dormition of the Theotokos, the Service of the Blessing of the Waters was held to inaugurate the 2022-2023 academic year for the Greek School of Saint Barnabas in Wood Green.

The Service was attended by the Deputy Mayor of Haringey, Mr. Lester Buxton, Mrs. Veroni and Mrs. Loi, the Heads of the Educational Missions of Greece and Cyprus, as well as by the Coordinator of the Archdiocese’s Greek Schools, Mrs. Hatzigianni. Numerous students and parents were also present.

Following the Service, a reception took place at the parish.