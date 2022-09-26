7 a side football match for Andreas old team Brotherhood Cossie FC v Friends & Family took place on Sunday at Barnet Power Leaģue.

Andreas Gregoriou died in 2020 at the age of 36.Andreas loved his football and played for Pantel, Brotherhood and Aradippou teams in the KOPA League over the years.

They have a just giving page below the funds going to the Young Camden Foundation

Young Camden Foundation’s mission is to encourage and assist its members, partners and supporters in connecting and working together to form innovative and sustainable opportunities for young people. It aims to do this by utilising its networks to broker more investment and build more capacity in the youth sector.

https://localgiving.org/donation/youngcamdenfoundation?ref=ba40ee3436&src=Andreas2022