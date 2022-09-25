Detectives have released images of two men they want to trace after £2,300 was taken from an elderly woman’s bank account.

At around 11:46hrs on 5 July, the 88-year-old victim was using an ATM at a Tesco store in Oldfield Road, Sutton.

She was distracted by two men who managed to take her card, one of whom later used it to withdraw cash from her account.

An investigation is ongoing, led by the South Area Command Unit.

PC Martin Byrne, investigating, said: “This is a crime against an innocent elderly woman that has left her very deeply upset and incredibly shaken.

“I know this will cause concern among the local community. I also know people will want to help us find the offenders and bring them to justice.

“I want to assure local people that extensive enquiries have been conducted, and our work is still ongoing. The images we have are good quality and I am sure there is someone out there who will recognise them.

“All we need is a name – if you have information that can help, contact us immediately.”

Anyone who recognises the men in the image is urged to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting reference 3070/5JUL.

Alternatively to remain 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.