If you’re finding it hard to pay your rent due to a change in circumstances or other factors, please don’t suffer in silence, we are here to help: 🌐 www.haringey.gov.uk/dhp-fbpic

You could be eligible for Discretionary Housing Payments if there’s a shortfall between the rent you pay and the amount of benefits your receive for housing costs.

Please spread the word 🗨️ #HaringeyHereToHelp