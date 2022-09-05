How ROAR-some is this mural!? 🦁

Dedicated to the England Women’s football team, James Straffon’s newest piece can be seen in Turnpike Lane – here’s what he had to say about it:

“As soon as the final whistle blew, I knew I needed to commemorate the moment with an appropriate artwork. Nestled within our special north London community lies an elegant epitaph to The Lionesses.” 👏👏👏

Pics from @james_straffon and @lennyspanglish on Instagram 📸

#Lionesses Lionesses #EnglandWomen #Football #TurnpikeLane #Haringey #ThisIsHaringey #IAmHaringey #London #NorthLondon #JamesStaffron #Lion #Mural #StreetArt #Photography #LocalArt #LocalArtist #ArtOfInstagram

