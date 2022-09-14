The support of the House of Representatives in strengthening sports, expressed on Tuesday, President of Parliament, Annita Demetriou, in a meeting with a delegation of the Cyprus Olympic Committee (COC) and athletes who took part in the Commonwealth Games and the European Athletics Championships.

According to a Parliament press release, Demetriou welcomed “with great pleasure” the athletes who excelled at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the European Championships in Munich. She also received the chairman and members of the Cyprus Olympic Committee (COC).

“During the meeting, the President of the Parliament honoured our athletes as a small sign of recognition and appreciation, for the hard work they put in and their arduous struggle,” the press release said. Demetriou also referred to their valuable contribution and achievements and congratulated them for bringing so many distinctions in Cyprus, “putting our country on the international map of sports,” it adds.

She also referred to the responsibility of the state to stand by their side, supporting and strengthening their struggle. Demetriou assured the athletes, as well as the President and the delegation of the Cyprus Olympic Committee of the support of the House of Representatives in strengthening sports, pointing out that within the framework of its powers, it will undertake specific initiatives to support athletes, it added.

In its own press release, the COC said that its Chairman, Georgios Chrysostomou, referring to the athletes’ successes and especially those they achieved at the Commonwealth Games, which was this year’s biggest event, noted that success belongs primarily to the athletes, their families, and their federations. He said that the COC supports and invests in young athletes and that it will continue to support and trust all athletes, not only those who won a medal but also athletes who tried, and did their best.