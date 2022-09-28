Firefighters are reminding people to register their white goods after a fire at a house on St John’s Road in Walthamstow.

A first-floor shared kitchen in a mid-terraced house consisting of six flats was destroyed by fire. Three people left building before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by an electrical fault in a fridge freezer.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “The fire was discovered by a resident who heard a noise and on inspection saw smoke and flames coming from a fridge freezer in the kitchen.

“If your white goods start making a strange noise, don’t ignore it. If you think there’s a problem always unplug it and contact the manufacturer or a qualified repair technician.

“Most fires where white goods are the source of ignition are not down to anything you have done – so always make sure you register your appliances as you’ll be informed if any issues are identified with the product you’ve bought.”

The Brigade was called at 1023 and the fire was under control by 1111. Two fire engines from Walthamstow Fire Station attended the scene.